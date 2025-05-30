Controversial U.S. Health Report Cites Non-Existent Studies
A U.S. government report on children's health, influenced by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., cited non-existent scientific studies, citing formatting issues as the cause. The Make America Healthy Again Commission's report, raising doubts on processed food and vaccines as illness factors, was scrutinized for faulty citations and AI reliance.
A recently released U.S. government report on children's health has sparked controversy after it was revealed to have cited non-existent scientific studies. The White House attributed these errors to "formatting issues," but the incident raises significant questions about the report's credibility and authenticity.
The report, produced by the Make America Healthy Again Commission, named after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s slogan, claimed that processed foods, chemicals, and stress could be linked to chronic illnesses in children, referencing over 500 studies, some of which were flawed or fabricated.
Experts have criticized the reliance on artificial intelligence in generating the report, pointing to citation inaccuracies and the government's swift detailing of findings. The controversy underscores growing concerns about the potential pitfalls of AI in research documentation.
