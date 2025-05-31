Controversy Over U.S. Health Report: Phantom Citations Unveiled

The highly-publicized U.S. government report on child health has come under scrutiny for citing scientific studies that allegedly do not exist. The revelations come after the White House admitted to 'formatting issues' on Thursday. The report, by the Make America Healthy Again Commission led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was released last week.

The report, referencing approximately 500 studies, claimed processed food, chemicals, stress, and overprescription of medications and vaccines might contribute to chronic illnesses in children. However, errors brought to light by news outlet NOTUS—and verified by Reuters—revealed seven non-existent studies among its citations.

Responding to the errors, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated the corrected version of the report was posted. The health department maintains the report as a vital assessment of America's chronic disease epidemic. Nonetheless, the citation issues have cast doubt over the report's integrity and its reliance on artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)