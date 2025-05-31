CDC Upholds COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations for Children Amid Policy Debates
The CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children, maintaining its stance despite recent announcements suggesting otherwise. This decision has sparked discussions on public health autonomy and safety, as over 1,900 child deaths from COVID-19 are reported. The CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices has yet to vote on the proposed changes.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is standing by its recommendation for COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children. The agency's latest immunization schedule reaffirms its stance, despite recent statements suggesting a shift in policy regarding routine COVID-19 vaccinations for children and pregnant women.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and leaders of the FDA and the National Institutes of Health hinted at a policy change, triggering widespread debate. Manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax have not commented. Current CDC protocols echo previous guidance, endorsed by a panel of outside experts, which advised vaccines for individuals six months and older. The Infectious Diseases Society of America argues that revoking vaccine recommendations limits choice and could negatively impact public health.
The CDC reports approximately 1,900 COVID-19 related deaths among children in the U.S. A decision to alter immunization guidance traditionally involves a review and subsequent vote by the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices. Any changes would then require final approval by the CDC director. As of now, the committee has not formally addressed Kennedy's proposed amendments.
