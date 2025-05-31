Left Menu

CDC Upholds COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations for Children Amid Policy Debates

The CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children, maintaining its stance despite recent announcements suggesting otherwise. This decision has sparked discussions on public health autonomy and safety, as over 1,900 child deaths from COVID-19 are reported. The CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices has yet to vote on the proposed changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 01:36 IST
CDC Upholds COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations for Children Amid Policy Debates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is standing by its recommendation for COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children. The agency's latest immunization schedule reaffirms its stance, despite recent statements suggesting a shift in policy regarding routine COVID-19 vaccinations for children and pregnant women.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and leaders of the FDA and the National Institutes of Health hinted at a policy change, triggering widespread debate. Manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax have not commented. Current CDC protocols echo previous guidance, endorsed by a panel of outside experts, which advised vaccines for individuals six months and older. The Infectious Diseases Society of America argues that revoking vaccine recommendations limits choice and could negatively impact public health.

The CDC reports approximately 1,900 COVID-19 related deaths among children in the U.S. A decision to alter immunization guidance traditionally involves a review and subsequent vote by the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices. Any changes would then require final approval by the CDC director. As of now, the committee has not formally addressed Kennedy's proposed amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025