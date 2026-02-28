Left Menu

Naidu's Crusade: Battling Adulteration and Boosting Health in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP of adulterating the sacred Tirupati laddu, fuelling political tensions. Meanwhile, Naidu highlighted major health initiatives, including the establishment of a cancer institute and digital health records. A statewide HPV vaccination drive targets early prevention of cervical cancer in young girls.

Amaravati | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:39 IST
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a scathing attack on YSRCP leaders, accusing them of adulterating the revered Tirupati laddu during their tenure. Speaking at a public meet in Vizianagaram district, Naidu questioned the moral fabric of leaders who he claims have betrayed both people and faith.

Amidst growing political tensions, Naidu outlined significant health initiatives aimed at combating cancer and enhancing medical infrastructure. The state plans to establish a cancer institute in Kurnool and has introduced the Sanjeevani digital health records program, providing citizens with easy access to medical information.

In a bid to tackle cervical cancer, a vaccination drive has been launched, benefiting 3.4 lakh young girls. Naidu urged parents to ensure vaccination for girls under 15 years, underscoring the state's commitment to preventive healthcare and the well-being of its citizens.

