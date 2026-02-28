Transforming Lives: Delhi's Nutrition Initiative for Healthier Futures
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes that nutrition transcends mere sustenance, playing a key role in nation-building. Launching the 'Morning Nutrition Programme' with Akshaya Patra Foundation, Gupta highlights support for nourishing schoolchildren's futures. The initiative, complementing the mid-day meal scheme, ensures improved learning and well-being among Delhi's children.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the importance of nutrition beyond basic sustenance, viewing it as instrumental in shaping the nation's future. Speaking at the unveiling of the 'Morning Nutrition Programme' by the Akshaya Patra Foundation, she affirmed the program's goal of energizing children at the commencement of their school day.
The chief minister praised the program, stating it would enable children to engage more actively in academic and athletic pursuits. The Delhi government's unwavering support for this initiative underscores its commitment to nurturing the city's youth, she noted.
Currently, 90,000 students across 200 Delhi government schools receive nutritious meals, thanks to Akshaya Patra Foundation's collaboration. Additionally, Rekha Gupta highlighted plans to expand Atal Canteens to serve 100,000 meals daily, addressing food security for vulnerable populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)