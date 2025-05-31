Health Report Controversy: Nonexistent Studies Found in U.S. Children's Health Overview

A recent U.S. government report on children's health has come under scrutiny for referencing studies that don't exist. This controversial report, tied to the Trump administration's Make America Healthy Again Commission, was released last week.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and several other top officials, including Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, were involved in the commission. The report's supporters cite 'formatting issues' amid rising criticism over its veracity.

This revelation raises questions about the integrity of high-profile public health documents and the processes behind their publication. The fallout underscores the importance of accuracy in government reporting.