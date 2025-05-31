Left Menu

Global Health Headlines: From FDA Decisions to Smoking Bans

The global health landscape sees shifts: nonexistent studies in Trump's MAHA report, FDA's approval of Alcon's dry-eye drug, bans on Brazilian poultry by China and France's smoking prohibition efforts. Legal battles surface over pharmacy ownership and defamation while IPOs and acquisitions indicate market movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 10:26 IST
The ever-evolving health landscape has been thrust into the spotlight this week with key developments across the globe. A major U.S. government report on child health, touted under the Make America Healthy Again initiative, has come under scrutiny for referencing non-existent studies, cited as a formatting oversight by the White House.

In other news, the FDA has greenlit Alcon's treatment for dry eye disease, signaling growth potential for the eye-care firm. Meanwhile, China has imposed a blanket ban on Brazilian poultry imports amidst avian influenza fears, marking significant economic ramifications for Brazil.

On the policy front, France announced plans to ban smoking in various outdoor public spaces to protect children, mirroring broader European efforts. As companies like Express Scripts and CVS battle Arkansas over pharmacy rights, Omada Health seeks a $1B valuation in a U.S. IPO, hinting at market optimism.

