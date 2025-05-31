Left Menu

Max India Secures Rs. 124.23 Crore in Oversubscribed Rights Issue Boosting Senior Care Expansion

Max India Limited, through an oversubscribed Rights Issue, has successfully raised Rs. 124.23 crore. This capital will support the growth of Antara Senior Living and its expansion in senior care services. The fund will enhance sales, marketing, and working capital, strengthening Max India's position in the senior care market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:35 IST
Max India Secures Rs. 124.23 Crore in Oversubscribed Rights Issue Boosting Senior Care Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Max India Limited has announced the triumphant conclusion of its Rights Issue, raising an impressive Rs. 124.23 crore. The demand for the issue, oversubscribed by eager investors, showcases immense market confidence and enthusiasm in Max India's senior care initiatives.

Vice-Chairperson Tara Singh Vachani expressed gratitude for the strong validation of Max India's long-term vision, particularly in enriching the lives of seniors through comprehensive care solutions. The funds will predominantly support Antara Assisted Care Services Limited, enhancing sales efforts and meeting essential working capital needs.

The optimistic market response further manifested with a 3% rise in Max India's stock on the announcement day. This financial infusion fortifies Max India's strategic plan, ensuring sustainable growth and expanded service offerings in senior-centric health and wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025