Karnataka Urges Caution Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases
In response to rising Covid-19 cases, Karnataka's government issued an advisory urging citizens to wear masks, maintain distancing, and practice good hygiene. Authorities emphasize monitoring, vigilance, and community cooperation to prevent further outbreaks while ensuring public health efforts are supported. Citizens are urged to stay informed and report symptoms promptly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:26 IST
As Covid-19 cases surge in Karnataka, the state government has released an advisory urging residents to adhere to safety protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and practicing hygiene in crowded places.
The Health and Family Welfare Services department emphasized the importance of collaboration in monitoring and managing the pandemic, requesting the public to remain calm yet vigilant.
Citizens are encouraged to use official platforms for information, participate in random testing, and report symptoms through the Integrated Health Information Platform, as the active case count reached 234 by Friday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
