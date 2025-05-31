WHO Urges Global Ban on Flavoured Tobacco to Protect Youth from Addiction

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning and a powerful call to action: governments worldwide must ban all flavours in tobacco and nicotine products—including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, hookahs, pouches, and other novel devices—to safeguard the health and future of young people. The move is backed by new research and a global campaign that shines a spotlight on how flavours are being used to entice youth into addiction.

Flavours Mask Harm and Hook Youth

Flavours like menthol, bubble gum, and cotton candy are not just innocent enhancements—they are calculated tactics used by the tobacco industry to mask the harshness of nicotine and to turn dangerous products into what WHO describes as "youth-friendly bait." These flavourings make tobacco products more appealing and palatable, especially for first-time users, often teenagers and young adults. Studies have also found that such flavours hinder attempts to quit and are linked to serious lung and cardiovascular diseases.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, emphasized the urgency of the issue:

“Flavours are fuelling a new wave of addiction, and should be banned. They undermine decades of progress in tobacco control. Without bold action, the global tobacco epidemic—already killing around 8 million people each year—will continue to be driven by addiction dressed up with appealing flavours.”

Alarming Trends and Under-Regulated Accessories

WHO’s new publication, Flavour Accessories in Tobacco Products Enhance Attractiveness and Appeal, reveals how tobacco companies are using accessories such as capsule filters and click-on drops to add flavours post-production. These tools are marketed cleverly to circumvent flavour bans and draw in new users.

The publication also highlights how flashy packaging, vibrant colours, and social media influencers are used to promote products like nicotine pouches, heated tobacco sticks, and disposable vapes. These marketing strategies are specifically designed to appeal to young, impressionable audiences, further compounding the public health crisis.

Global Actions and Gaps

Currently:

Over 50 countries have banned flavoured tobacco products;

More than 40 countries ban e-cigarette sales entirely, with 5 banning disposables and 7 banning e-cigarette flavours ;

However, flavour accessories remain largely unregulated, representing a loophole exploited by manufacturers.

Nations like Belgium, Denmark, and Lithuania have taken commendable steps toward closing these regulatory gaps. WHO is urging other governments to follow suit, enforce comprehensive bans, and adopt robust monitoring mechanisms.

A Generation at Risk

Dr. Rüdiger Krech, WHO Director of Health Promotion, issued a stark warning:

“We are watching a generation get hooked on nicotine through gummy bear-flavoured pouches and rainbow-coloured vapes. This isn’t innovation, it’s manipulation. And we must stop it.”

WHO insists that all tobacco products, including heated versions often marketed as “safer alternatives,” contain toxic and carcinogenic substances. These products must be strictly regulated or banned, especially where youth-targeted marketing is prevalent.

Spotlight on Industry Tactics

The WHO campaign highlights the tobacco and nicotine industry’s tactics, which include:

Manipulative product design to enhance appeal;

Flavour-driven marketing to normalize use among young consumers;

Use of social media and influencers to bypass conventional advertising restrictions;

Packaging strategies that glamorize nicotine use.

Information sheets released alongside the publication delve into:

The role of flavours in increasing product appeal;

The design features of modern nicotine products;

Marketing strategies used to target vulnerable populations.

Honouring Resistance and Advocacy

World No Tobacco Day 2025 also celebrates the efforts of youth activists, governments, and civil society groups that are challenging industry influence and shaping policy.

“Your actions are changing policy and saving lives,” said Dr. Krech.

The Time for Action Is Now

With around 8 million deaths each year linked to tobacco use, WHO is calling for decisive and united global action. Flavours and the industries that promote them must be recognized not as innovative players, but as obstacles to a healthier future. Removing flavours from the tobacco equation is a crucial step in reducing the initiation of use among youth and protecting public health.