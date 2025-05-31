Left Menu

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Gorakhpur Takes Swift Action

Bird flu has been confirmed in five areas in Gorakhpur. The administration has shut all live bird markets for 21 days, initiated culling operations, and set up a control room. Testing of 1,328 samples continues, with rapid response teams working diligently to contain the spread.

Updated: 31-05-2025 22:29 IST
An avian influenza outbreak has been confirmed in Gorakhpur, affecting five localities. In response, the local administration has ordered the closure of all live bird markets for 21 days, while culling operations commence to curb the virus spread.

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal identified H5N1 and H9N2 strains in poultry samples. Nirankar Singh, the Additional Municipal Commissioner, detailed that samples from several locales tested positive.

Officials have mobilized district-level Rapid Response Teams and established a control room at Sadar Veterinary Hospital to monitor the situation. A total of 1,328 samples have been tested, and stringent disinfection efforts are underway.

