Night Owls at Risk: Unveiling the Link Between Evening Habits and Cognitive Decline

New research underscores the heightened risk of cognitive decline in night owls, suggesting lifestyle adjustments to mitigate effects. Published in The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease, the study examined over 23,800 individuals across a decade, revealing a faster cognitive decline among evening people compared to early risers.

The study points to unhealthy behaviors, prevalent in evening hours, as significant contributors to this decline. Smoking, alcohol consumption, and lack of exercise were notably more common among night owls, according to Ana Wenzler of the University Medical Center Groningen.

As sleep patterns naturally shift with age, those with a night owl chronotype face unique challenges. Wenzler emphasizes the need for accommodating work schedules to better align with individuals' biological clocks, suggesting flexible start times to improve cognitive health and overall well-being.