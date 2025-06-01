Left Menu

Night Owls at Risk: Unveiling the Link Between Evening Habits and Cognitive Decline

A study reveals that night owls are more prone to cognitive decline as they age compared to early risers. Conducted over ten years with 23,800 participants, the research highlights unhealthy evening habits like smoking and poor sleep as major contributors. Adjusting work schedules to accommodate chronotypes could mitigate risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 08:20 IST
New research underscores the heightened risk of cognitive decline in night owls, suggesting lifestyle adjustments to mitigate effects. Published in The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease, the study examined over 23,800 individuals across a decade, revealing a faster cognitive decline among evening people compared to early risers.

The study points to unhealthy behaviors, prevalent in evening hours, as significant contributors to this decline. Smoking, alcohol consumption, and lack of exercise were notably more common among night owls, according to Ana Wenzler of the University Medical Center Groningen.

As sleep patterns naturally shift with age, those with a night owl chronotype face unique challenges. Wenzler emphasizes the need for accommodating work schedules to better align with individuals' biological clocks, suggesting flexible start times to improve cognitive health and overall well-being.

