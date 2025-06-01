The Golden Years: Exercise and Nutrition Tips for Over 50s

More people over the age of 50 are turning to physical exercise to improve their health, according to experts. While medical associations endorse this trend, they caution that starting to exercise, especially for those who have been inactive, requires careful planning to avoid injuries.

Key to effective exercise in this age group is paying attention to nutrition. Balancing macronutrients, particularly proteins, is essential. Proteins should be consumed in moderation, and ideally, spread throughout the day in combination with exercise for better absorption.

Additionally, essential micronutrients such as magnesium, calcium, and vitamin D are critical to bone and muscle health. While debates continue over the best types of exercise, regular, well-monitored activities notably enhance life quality for the over-50 demographic.