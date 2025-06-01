Left Menu

Exercise Revolutionizes Colon Cancer Recovery: A Groundbreaking Study

A pioneering study reveals that a three-year exercise programme significantly enhances survival rates in colon cancer patients. This controlled trial demonstrates the profound impact of physical activity on cancer recovery and prevention, urging medical centers to integrate exercise coaching as a standard care practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark study, an international team of researchers has found that a structured three-year exercise programme substantially increases survival rates and reduces recurrence in colon cancer patients. The findings, presented at the ASCO annual meeting, have sparked calls for exercise coaching to become a standard part of colon cancer treatment.

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, involved 889 patients who had completed chemotherapy. Half received fitness coaching, leading to 28% fewer cancer recurrences and 37% fewer deaths. The trial compared medically-coached individuals to those given only an educational booklet, emphasizing the critical role of guided physical activity.

Researchers are exploring the biological mechanisms of exercise in cancer prevention, potentially including insulin processing and immune system enhancement. Continued support from medical communities could pave the way for cost-effective and life-extending exercise interventions for cancer survivors worldwide.

