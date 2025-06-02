Left Menu

Breakthroughs in CAR T-Cell Therapy Show Promise Against Aggressive Tumors

Recent studies presented at the ASCO 2025 and published in leading journals demonstrate the effectiveness of CAR T-cell therapy in combating gastric and brain tumors. The therapy, which involves genetic modification of T-cells, shows promising results in phase 1 and 2 trials, offering new hope for cancer treatment.

In a significant advancement in cancer treatment, recent studies heralded at the ASCO 2025 have underscored the efficacy of CAR T-cell therapy against daunting gastric and brain tumors. Highlighted by the findings published in The Lancet and Nature Medicine, this innovative approach modifies T-cells genetically to combat cancer.

The research spotlighted the potential of 'satri-cel', a CAR T-cell therapy showing promising results in phase 2 clinical trials. Involving 156 participants with resistant advanced gastric cancer, the therapy demonstrated a marked improvement in progression-free and overall survival rates, surpassing existing treatments.

Complementing these findings, separate research from the University of Pennsylvania revealed promising results in battling aggressive glioblastoma brain cancers. The phase-1 trial observed tumor regression in a significant number of patients, reinforcing the promise of CAR T-cell therapy as a transformative cancer treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

