Zydus Lifesciences Secures USFDA Nod for IBS-D Drug

Zydus Lifesciences has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Rifaximin Tablets in the United States. These tablets are designed to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea in adults. Rifaximin tablets recorded annual sales of USD 2,672.9 million in the US market.

Updated: 02-06-2025 13:35 IST
  Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences announced on Monday that it has obtained regulatory approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a new medication aimed at treating irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) in adults.

The pharmaceutical company received a tentative nod for Rifaximin Tablets, 550 mg, positioning itself to enter a lucrative market segment. According to IQVIA MAT March sales data, the drug achieved USD 2,672.9 million in annual sales in the US.

Despite this promising development, shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading marginally lower at Rs 926.05, down by 0.41 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

