Covid-19: Karnataka records 87 positive cases

Karnataka recorded 87 Covid-19 cases on Monday, pushing the state's active cases count to 311, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

While the positivity rate in the last 24 hours is 17.2 per cent, total tests done in Karnataka in the last 24 hours is 504, including 464 RTPCR and 40 RAT tests.

Earlier, Karnataka's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told PTI Videos that there was no need for panic, as the government is ready for any eventuality.

''This Covid has got mild infections, not very serious impact. But we are alert, and we have ensured that we are ready for any eventuality. All our infrastructure – oxygen, beds, ventilators – all of them are being updated and ensured that in any emergency, we should have all kinds of provisions. So, that way, we are ready.'' As of Monday evening, four patients with the infection, who had other comorbidities, have died since January 1.

