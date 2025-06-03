Brain scan at 3 months could reveal emotional development in babies, study says

Brain scans of three-month-old babies could reveal how emotions and self-soothing abilities might evolve over the following six months, potentially helping identify children at risk of developing behavioural and emotional challenges, researchers said.

The team, led by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, US, examined 95 pairs of infants and caregivers and found distinct patterns linking white matter structure to emotional outcomes.

Referred to as the brain's 'information highway', white matter helps different brain regions rapidly communicate with each other.

Infants having more diffused neuron endings in the forceps minor -- a tract for white matter which connects the brain's hemispheres -- showed an increased negative emotionality between three and nine months of age.

Conversely, infants with a more complex structure in the left cingulum bundle -- another white matter pathway which connects brain regions involved in executive control -- displayed more positive emotions and improved self-soothing ability.

The results, published in the journal Genomic Psychiatry, suggested that the brain's structure in early infancy sets the stage for emotional development, with certain patterns in connections potentially predisposing infants to heightened reactivity, the researchers said.

''Understanding these early neural markers could transform how we approach infant mental health, allowing for targeted interventions during critical developmental windows,'' lead researcher Mary L. Phillips, professor of psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh, said.

Previous studies have shown that a higher tendency for negative emotions as an infant is related to an increased risk for anxiety and behaviour disorders in future, and a lower tendency for positive emotions with depression and social difficulties.

The study's findings are relevant for pediatric care and early childhood development, the authors said.

Identifying objective markers of emotional development in the brain could help clinicians screen infants for risk factors before behavioural problems emerge, potentially leading to earlier, more effective interventions, they added.

The study made use of an advanced MRI technique -- 'Neurite Orientation Dispersion and Density Imaging (NODDI)'. Traditional imaging methods often struggle to capture the nuanced organisation of developing brain tissue, the team said.

''In three-month infants, higher neurite dispersion and lower longitudinal fibre alignment in the FM (forceps minor) were associated with a larger increase in NE (negative emotions) from three to nine months of age,'' the authors wrote.

''(A) higher neurite density and dispersion as well as lower WM (white matter) longitudinal alignment in the left CB (cingulum bundle) were associated with a larger increase in PE (positive emotions),'' they wrote.

