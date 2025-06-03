CS Duale Commits to Full Health Sector Digitization in Meeting with DPHK

In a significant move towards overhauling Kenya’s healthcare delivery systems, Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale has pledged the government’s full commitment to eliminating fragmentation in the health sector through the complete digitization of health services. This announcement came during a high-level consultative meeting with the Development Partners in Health, Kenya (DPHK), held in Nairobi.

The CS highlighted that all health systems—both existing and future—must be standardized and integrated under the oversight of the Digital Health Agency, as mandated by the newly enacted Digital Health Act and its accompanying regulations. The Act lays the legal foundation for establishing a centralized digital infrastructure aimed at improving healthcare efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

A Vision for Integrated, Efficient Health Services

CS Duale stated that the government's digital transformation in health would facilitate telemedicine, enhance real-time monitoring and distribution of health products, ensure services are rendered only by qualified professionals, and allow patients to seamlessly access care across various levels of the health system.

“We are building an integrated digital framework to align donor support with national goals and ensure long-term sustainability,” said Duale.

This shift, he emphasized, will not only streamline donor contributions but also ensure better coordination across national and county governments and health development partners.

Universal Health Coverage: Progress and Priorities

The Cabinet Secretary took the opportunity to brief DPHK on Kenya’s ongoing efforts to actualize Universal Health Coverage (UHC)—a cornerstone of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). He detailed the six key pillars anchoring the UHC framework:

Publicly Financed Primary Health Care Services A Rights-Based Social Health Insurance Model Transparent and Secure Digital Health Systems Strengthened Emergency and Referral Services Sustainable Health Commodity Security A Motivated, Equitably Distributed Health Workforce

He underlined that for Kenya to succeed in this transformation, the current fragmentation in planning and implementation must give way to coordinated investments, joint accountability, and shared success metrics.

Duale reiterated the government’s commitment to the principle of "one national plan, one budget, and one monitoring and evaluation framework”, stressing that the alignment of efforts is not optional—it is essential for sustainable, effective health service delivery.

Strengthening Partnerships and Institutional Reforms

The CS thanked DPHK for its continued support in policy formulation, financing, technical expertise, and capacity building. However, he called for a shift from ad hoc interventions to structured, aligned collaboration, emphasizing that fragmented goodwill, although well-intentioned, often leads to inefficiencies and resource wastage.

DPHK Chair Dr. Serawit Bruck-Landais reaffirmed the group’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s health reforms. She recognized the progress made under BETA and expressed confidence that with enhanced digital tools and coordinated efforts, Kenya could serve as a model for health systems reform across the region.

Key Reform Areas Discussed

The consultative meeting also reviewed critical reform areas necessary to ensure the health system’s resilience and responsiveness, including:

KEMSA Reforms: Enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accountability within the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority.

Expenditure Tracking: Strengthening public finance systems to ensure value for money.

Resource Mapping and Mobilization: Creating a comprehensive inventory of funding sources to guide decision-making and bridge resource gaps.

Outbreak Preparedness and Response: Investing in data systems, supply chains, and training to bolster Kenya’s response to health emergencies.

Senior Leadership in Attendance

CS Duale was joined by top-level Ministry of Health officials, including:

Dr. Ouma Oluga, Principal Secretary for Medical Services

Ms. Mary Muthoni, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards

Dr. Patrick Amoth, Director General for Health

Dr. Abdourahmane Diallo, WHO Country Representative

Alongside various heads of departments and development partners

Their collective presence underscored the government's commitment to inclusive dialogue and multisectoral partnerships to realize the ambitious health reforms.

A New Era in Kenya’s Health System

As the health sector stands on the cusp of digital transformation, Kenya is setting the stage for a more equitable, efficient, and resilient health system—one that leverages technology not just as a tool, but as a foundational pillar of national development.

The engagement with DPHK marks a turning point in how health services will be planned, delivered, and monitored in Kenya, laying the groundwork for a future where every citizen, regardless of geography or income, can access quality healthcare backed by robust, interoperable digital systems.