Left Menu

FEMA's Hurricane Readiness Amidst Controversy

The White House reaffirmed FEMA's dedication to handling severe storms after reports suggested the agency's unawareness of the hurricane season. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized their commitment contrary to media reports fueled by meeting leaks and lighthearted remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:04 IST
FEMA's Hurricane Readiness Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House has addressed concerns regarding the Federal Emergency Management Agency's preparedness for this year's hurricane season. This announcement comes after a Reuters report suggested that the head of FEMA was not aware of the ongoing hurricane period.

At a recent press briefing, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt assured the public that FEMA is seriously engaged in storm management efforts. She refuted the claims presented in the media, attributing them to informal jokes and unauthorized excerpts from internal meetings.

Leavitt emphasized, "We are aware that hurricane season is upon us, and I know FEMA is taking this seriously," reinforcing the administration's confidence in the agency's capabilities despite the circulating narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025