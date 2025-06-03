FEMA's Hurricane Readiness Amidst Controversy

The White House has addressed concerns regarding the Federal Emergency Management Agency's preparedness for this year's hurricane season. This announcement comes after a Reuters report suggested that the head of FEMA was not aware of the ongoing hurricane period.

At a recent press briefing, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt assured the public that FEMA is seriously engaged in storm management efforts. She refuted the claims presented in the media, attributing them to informal jokes and unauthorized excerpts from internal meetings.

Leavitt emphasized, "We are aware that hurricane season is upon us, and I know FEMA is taking this seriously," reinforcing the administration's confidence in the agency's capabilities despite the circulating narratives.

