CDC Expert Steps Down Amid Vaccine Schedule Controversy

Dr. Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos of the CDC resigns as co-leader of a COVID-19 vaccine advisory group, citing her inability to help vulnerable populations. Her decision follows Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial removal of COVID vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women from the CDC's schedule, which bypassed standard procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 02:43 IST
In a significant move, Dr. Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos, a prominent pediatric infectious disease expert at the CDC, has resigned from her role as co-leader of a group advising on COVID-19 vaccines. This resignation comes amid pivotal changes in the CDC's vaccine guidelines.

Dr. Panagiotakopoulos announced her decision in an email to her work group, expressing inability to continue aiding the vulnerable in her current capacity. Her resignation follows Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s unexpected decision to remove COVID vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women from the recommended schedule, a move that bypassed traditional ACIP voting procedures.

The CDC subsequently updated its vaccine schedule, maintaining COVID-19 vaccines as an option for those aged 6 months and older, when deemed necessary. Dr. Panagiotakopoulos' departure underscores ongoing debates and the complexities faced by public health officials in navigating vaccine recommendations.

