Mystery Animal Attack Sparks Rabies Fear in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, six people died after being bitten by an unidentified animal, suspected to be a rabies-infected hyena. The forest department has ramped up search operations for the animal following locals' reports. Medical tests are ongoing to confirm the rabies diagnosis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, an unidentified animal attacked 17 villagers, resulting in six fatalities. The forest department has heightened search efforts after locals reported spotting a hyena, though the animal's identity remains unconfirmed.

Authorities suspect rabies infection due to the symptoms exhibited by victims, with medical tests underway to verify this. The tragic events occurred when villagers, sleeping outdoors due to heat, were suddenly attacked.

Forty-five forest personnel are actively searching for the hyena within a 15-km radius of Limbai village, as medical officials continue to monitor the health of surviving victims. Test results are eagerly awaited for further insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

