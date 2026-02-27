Karnataka Aims for Rabies-Free Status by 2030

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced a significant health initiative aimed at eradicating rabies deaths in the state by 2030. By launching the State Action Plan for Dog-Mediated Rabies Elimination (SAPRE), the state seeks to bolster its rabies prevention measures.

The initiative aligns with the National Rabies Control Programme, advocating a One Health strategy to tackle rabies effectively. Anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin will be available at all state health facilities. Private hospitals have been instructed to provide treatment without requiring advance payment.

Additionally, the state launched a plan for snakebite management. Karnataka is the first to declare all snakebite incidents as notifiable. The comprehensive action plan involves government and NGO collaboration to provide necessary treatment and minimize fatalities due to snakebites.