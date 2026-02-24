Left Menu

Delhi Forest Department Transplants Trees for Metro Expansion

The Delhi Forest Department has approved the transplantation of 40 trees for Delhi Metro construction near RK Ashram. Conditions include planting 400 saplings and ensuring compliance with regulations. The project falls under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act and involves significant financial deposits for accountability.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Forest Department has granted approvals for the transplantation of 40 trees to facilitate Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) construction projects, according to official documents.

The first permission, issued on January 13, allows for 14 trees to be moved for the construction of a crossover at RK Ashram Metro Station. This action requires DMRC to plant 140 saplings as compensation, a condition outlined in the approval.

A subsequent order dated February 4 permits the relocation of 26 trees for a box pushing shaft project. DMRC must plant 260 saplings in Narela DSIIDC Industrial Area, with the requirement to maintain them for seven years. The permissions are issued under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, ensuring compliance with legal and ecological standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

