Unveiling the Hidden Pathways: How PM2.5 Air Pollution Affects Premature Birth Risk

A study by Emory University researchers reveals how PM2.5 air pollution increases premature birth risks in pregnant women. Analyzing blood samples from 330 African American women, they identified substances linked to early births, emphasizing the intricate relationship between air pollution and adverse birth outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:42 IST
A groundbreaking study has revealed the biological mechanism that connects PM2.5 air pollution with increased risks of premature births in pregnant women. Conducted by researchers from Emory University, the study focused on blood samples from 330 African American pregnant women in Atlanta, demonstrating significant findings in the heart of a major US city.

The research identified two substances, cortexolone and lysoPE(20:3), implicated in the relationship between short-term air pollution exposure and early birth risks. Cortexolone plays a role in regulating metabolism and immune response, while lysoPE(20:3) is crucial for cell function, highlighting potential pathways for intervention.

Published in Environmental Science and Technology, the study underscores the need for understanding these pathways to develop effective clinical interventions. It acknowledges the detrimental impact of even low pollution levels and aims to target pathways for reducing negative health outcomes in polluted areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

