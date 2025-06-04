Left Menu

Tragic Bidi Fire Claims Life of Elderly Man in Maharashtra

A tragic incident occurred in Bhandara district, Maharashtra, where a 65-year-old man named Omprakash Kamble died after a bidi he was smoking ignited a fire. As he was paralyzed and alone at home, the resulting blaze engulfed him, leading to his untimely death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:52 IST
Tragic Bidi Fire Claims Life of Elderly Man in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man's life was cut short in Bhandara district, Maharashtra, after a bidi he was smoking ignited a devastating fire. The incident took place in Manegaon village under Lakhni taluka.

Police identified the 65-year-old deceased as Omprakash Kamble, who had been a paralytic, largely bedridden for the last five years. On Tuesday, he lit a bidi while alone at home, leading to a fire that engulfed him.

The fire inflicted severe burn injuries on Kamble resulting in his death, authorities stated on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025