Tragic Bidi Fire Claims Life of Elderly Man in Maharashtra

An elderly man's life was cut short in Bhandara district, Maharashtra, after a bidi he was smoking ignited a devastating fire. The incident took place in Manegaon village under Lakhni taluka.

Police identified the 65-year-old deceased as Omprakash Kamble, who had been a paralytic, largely bedridden for the last five years. On Tuesday, he lit a bidi while alone at home, leading to a fire that engulfed him.

The fire inflicted severe burn injuries on Kamble resulting in his death, authorities stated on Wednesday.

