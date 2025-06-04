Tragic Bidi Fire Claims Life of Elderly Man in Maharashtra
A tragic incident occurred in Bhandara district, Maharashtra, where a 65-year-old man named Omprakash Kamble died after a bidi he was smoking ignited a fire. As he was paralyzed and alone at home, the resulting blaze engulfed him, leading to his untimely death.
Updated: 04-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:52 IST
- India
An elderly man's life was cut short in Bhandara district, Maharashtra, after a bidi he was smoking ignited a devastating fire. The incident took place in Manegaon village under Lakhni taluka.
Police identified the 65-year-old deceased as Omprakash Kamble, who had been a paralytic, largely bedridden for the last five years. On Tuesday, he lit a bidi while alone at home, leading to a fire that engulfed him.
The fire inflicted severe burn injuries on Kamble resulting in his death, authorities stated on Wednesday.
