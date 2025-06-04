Cancer Screening Initiative Identifies Suspected Cases in Thane

In an ambitious health initiative, a total of 4,490 individuals in Maharashtra's Thane district underwent cancer screening over a four-month period, from February to May. This effort identified 237 suspected cases that have since been referred for comprehensive diagnosis and further medical attention.

The district administration's program, primarily targeting early detection and prevention of oral, breast, and cervical cancers, utilized a mobile van equipped with modern diagnostic tools. This service has reached citizens across both rural and urban areas, providing critical healthcare access at their doorsteps, according to District Civil Surgeon Dr. Kailash Pawar.

This campaign, spearheaded by District Collector Ashok Shingare, aims to curb the prevalence of cancer by facilitating early intervention and raising awareness about the disease's most common forms within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)