Tragic Snake Bites Claim Lives in Thane

Two separate snake bite incidents led to the tragic deaths of two women in Maharashtra's Thane district, as confirmed by police on Thursday.

Rani Harishchandra Nimse, a 19-year-old engineering student, was bitten by a snake while sleeping at her home in Alyani village on Wednesday afternoon, according to an official from the Shahapur police station. Despite being rushed to a rural hospital and later referred to the Thane Civil Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

In a second, unrelated incident, 22-year-old Reshma Ajay Diva from Dukhambe in Bhatsa Nagar, was bitten by a snake while collecting vegetables in a forested area. She collapsed and died on the spot. Officials have registered accidental death reports and advised residents to remain vigilant, especially during monsoon season, and take precautions when entering forested areas or sleeping on the floor.

(With inputs from agencies.)