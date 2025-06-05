Explore the Benefits of Diverse Flavonoid-Rich Foods

A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers from Queen's University Belfast, Edith Cowan University Perth, and the Medical University of Vienna points to the health benefits of consuming a wide array of flavonoid-rich foods. The study suggests that such a diet could potentially reduce the risk of life-threatening conditions and promote longevity.

Published in Nature Food, the research tracked more than 120,000 participants aged between 40 and 70 over a decade, highlighting that variety in flavonoid consumption surpasses mere quantity in preventing diseases like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. Flavonoids, found in foods such as tea, berries, and apples, appear to have a protective effect against these ailments.

Dr. Benjamin Parmenter from ECU, alongside Professor Aedin Cassidy, underscores the importance of a diverse flavonoid diet, noting that intakes of around 500 mg daily can reduce overall mortality by up to 16%. Parmenter and Cassidy emphasize the need for dietary diversity in flavonoid consumption, citing its potential to further decrease disease risk.

