Left Menu

Explore the Benefits of Diverse Flavonoid-Rich Foods

New research led by Queen's University Belfast and Edith Cowan University Perth reveals that a diverse intake of flavonoid-rich foods like tea, berries, and dark chocolate can considerably lower the risks of severe health conditions. The study tracked over 120,000 participants for over a decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:25 IST
Explore the Benefits of Diverse Flavonoid-Rich Foods
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers from Queen's University Belfast, Edith Cowan University Perth, and the Medical University of Vienna points to the health benefits of consuming a wide array of flavonoid-rich foods. The study suggests that such a diet could potentially reduce the risk of life-threatening conditions and promote longevity.

Published in Nature Food, the research tracked more than 120,000 participants aged between 40 and 70 over a decade, highlighting that variety in flavonoid consumption surpasses mere quantity in preventing diseases like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. Flavonoids, found in foods such as tea, berries, and apples, appear to have a protective effect against these ailments.

Dr. Benjamin Parmenter from ECU, alongside Professor Aedin Cassidy, underscores the importance of a diverse flavonoid diet, noting that intakes of around 500 mg daily can reduce overall mortality by up to 16%. Parmenter and Cassidy emphasize the need for dietary diversity in flavonoid consumption, citing its potential to further decrease disease risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

 India
2
Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

 Global
3
India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

 Iran
4
Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025