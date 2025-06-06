Left Menu

Tragic Loss Highlights Measles Resurgence Risk

An infant in Ontario, Canada, has died from measles complications. The infant contracted the virus before birth from an unvaccinated mother. This marks the first measles-related death in Canada in 2025 amidst a rise in infections. Officials urge vaccinations as similar outbreaks occur in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 00:32 IST
Tragic Loss Highlights Measles Resurgence Risk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An infant in southwestern Ontario, Canada, has tragically succumbed to measles, marking the country's first measles-related death in 2025, as announced by the province's chief medical officer of health.

The infant, born prematurely, caught the virus before birth from their mother, who had not received the MMR vaccine, adding to the already significant health complications. This comes as Canada sees a disturbing rise in measles cases, with 2,009 infections linked to a New Brunswick outbreak since late 2024.

The resurgence of this highly contagious disease, eliminated in Canada since 1998, has officials urging vaccination, particularly for those who may become pregnant. The USA faces a similar challenge, reporting over 1,000 cases in 2025, with incidents leading to tragic outcomes in Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025