Tragic Loss Highlights Measles Resurgence Risk

An infant in southwestern Ontario, Canada, has tragically succumbed to measles, marking the country's first measles-related death in 2025, as announced by the province's chief medical officer of health.

The infant, born prematurely, caught the virus before birth from their mother, who had not received the MMR vaccine, adding to the already significant health complications. This comes as Canada sees a disturbing rise in measles cases, with 2,009 infections linked to a New Brunswick outbreak since late 2024.

The resurgence of this highly contagious disease, eliminated in Canada since 1998, has officials urging vaccination, particularly for those who may become pregnant. The USA faces a similar challenge, reporting over 1,000 cases in 2025, with incidents leading to tragic outcomes in Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)