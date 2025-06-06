Left Menu

Inconsistent Ethics: Dr. Casey Means' Dual Role in Wellness Industry and Potential Surgeon's Post

Dr. Casey Means, nominated by President Trump for US Surgeon General, has criticized ties between medical fields and industries while promoting products benefiting her financially. The Associated Press found undisclosed financial links in her promotions, casting doubts on potential conflicts of interest regarding the wellness industry's influence.

  United States

Dr. Casey Means, nominated by President Donald Trump as the next US Surgeon General, is under scrutiny for possible conflicts of interest between her financial ties to the wellness industry and her criticism of the medical and pharmaceutical industries' connections to profit-driven groups.

The Associated Press has uncovered Means' financial interests with various health and wellness companies, some of which she promotes without full transparency about her vested interests. This raises ethical concerns as Means could profit from the same industry she critiques.

Despite advocating for evaluating root causes of health issues over industry-driven treatments, Means' endorsements and business relationships could conflict with federal transparency guidelines, sparking debate on her suitability for the surgeon general position amid evolving health policies.

