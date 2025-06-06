Breakthroughs and Controversies: New Findings in Cancer and Heart Treatment

In a groundbreaking advancement in cancer treatment, the addition of Roche's immunotherapy drug Tecentriq to chemotherapy post-surgery has demonstrated a 50% reduction in cancer recurrence and death among certain colon cancer patients. According to data presented at the ASCO medical meeting, this method significantly benefits patients with deficient DNA mismatch repair tumors, which are typically resistant to traditional chemotherapy.

Trial results from 712 patients reveal that those receiving Tecentriq alongside chemotherapy showed improved survival odds. Dr. Frank Sinicrope from the Mayo Clinic views this as a transformative change in the treatment of dMMR stage 3 colon cancer. These findings highlight an enhanced strategy that reduces recurrence risk, with effectiveness noted even in older patients at high risk.

Concurrently, a study published in The BMJ proposes that after heart procedures, continuing on P2Y12 inhibitors instead of aspirin could lower the chances of heart attack or stroke without increasing major bleeding risks. Trials involving over 16,000 patients highlight a 23% reduction in cardiovascular events. Meanwhile, a study in JAMA Ophthalmology raises concerns linking long-term GLP-1 drug use with an increased risk of age-related eye diseases, urging further research to clarify these findings.

