Left Menu

Odisha's COVID-19 Wave: Preventive Measures On The Rise

Odisha reported seven new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections to 30 in the latest wave. Health officials have issued advisories and are implementing preventive measures in schools. While the active cases reached 23, precautions are advised, especially during the upcoming Rath Yatra festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:27 IST
Odisha's COVID-19 Wave: Preventive Measures On The Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha has witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases with seven new infections, increasing the count to 30 in the current wave, a state health official reported Friday.

Health Director Nilakantha Mishra confirmed that seven patients have recovered, leaving 23 active cases without any serious conditions. Authorities are discussing advisories with central officials as an average of five to seven new cases emerge daily.

Director of state health services, Amarendra Nath Mohanty, urged symptomatic individuals to avoid Puri's Rath Yatra festival and follow it via media. Testing persists for hospitalized individuals with low positivity rates, yet precautions, like mask-wearing in schools, are being enforced, starting June 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025