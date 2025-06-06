Odisha's COVID-19 Wave: Preventive Measures On The Rise

Odisha has witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases with seven new infections, increasing the count to 30 in the current wave, a state health official reported Friday.

Health Director Nilakantha Mishra confirmed that seven patients have recovered, leaving 23 active cases without any serious conditions. Authorities are discussing advisories with central officials as an average of five to seven new cases emerge daily.

Director of state health services, Amarendra Nath Mohanty, urged symptomatic individuals to avoid Puri's Rath Yatra festival and follow it via media. Testing persists for hospitalized individuals with low positivity rates, yet precautions, like mask-wearing in schools, are being enforced, starting June 20.

