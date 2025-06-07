Haryana Battles Covid-19 with Focus on Gurugram and Faridabad

In a recent update, Haryana reported 31 new Covid-19 cases, primarily from the districts of Gurugram and Faridabad, where cases numbered nine and eleven respectively, according to the state health department.

The districts of Karnal and Jhajjar each documented three cases, while Panipat reported two. Additionally, Yamunanagar, Hisar, and Panchkula saw one case each. These new cases bring the total number of active infections in the state to 87, with cumulative positive cases standing at 151 as of Friday.

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao emphasized the need for vigilance and proactive measures among citizens and healthcare officials. She reassured the public that the government's priority remains the health and safety of the populace, adding that there was no cause for alarm if preventive measures are strictly followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)