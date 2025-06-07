Left Menu

Haryana Battles Covid-19 with Focus on Gurugram and Faridabad

Haryana reported 31 new Covid-19 cases, with Gurugram and Faridabad leading the count. The state's active cases totaled 87. Health Minister Arti Singh Rao stressed vigilance and preventive measures as crucial to containing the virus. She assured citizens there was no need for panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 00:19 IST
Haryana Battles Covid-19 with Focus on Gurugram and Faridabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent update, Haryana reported 31 new Covid-19 cases, primarily from the districts of Gurugram and Faridabad, where cases numbered nine and eleven respectively, according to the state health department.

The districts of Karnal and Jhajjar each documented three cases, while Panipat reported two. Additionally, Yamunanagar, Hisar, and Panchkula saw one case each. These new cases bring the total number of active infections in the state to 87, with cumulative positive cases standing at 151 as of Friday.

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao emphasized the need for vigilance and proactive measures among citizens and healthcare officials. She reassured the public that the government's priority remains the health and safety of the populace, adding that there was no cause for alarm if preventive measures are strictly followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025