Trade Wars and Tariffs: The Inflation Equation

Alberto Musalem of the St. Louis Federal Reserve warns of a potential inflation surge due to Trump's trade policies. A combination of tariff hikes and fiscal policies could prolong inflation uncertainty, affecting U.S. economic strategies. Musalem suggests a clear resolution might emerge by July for a more stable economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 07:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 07:02 IST
Alberto Musalem, President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, has expressed concerns about the potential impact of Donald Trump's trade policies on inflation. As reported by the Financial Times, Musalem estimates a '50-50' chance of these tariffs causing a prolonged inflation surge.

According to Musalem, while President Trump's tariffs could temporarily increase inflation, there's a significant possibility that the effect could last longer. This uncertainty has left U.S. policymakers wary, particularly after last year's rate reductions and a new $2.4 trillion budget bill that has unsettled markets.

Musalem believes that if uncertainties surrounding trade and fiscal policies dissipate by July, it could lead the Federal Reserve to resume interest rate cuts by September. However, he also pointed out the potential of rising inflation being more persistent, leaving officials in a dilemma about its long-term effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

