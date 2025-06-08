Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs
A brain-dead patient's organs were donated, saving five lives across India. The Indian Air Force coordinated the operation, transporting organs from Bengaluru to Delhi. The successful transplants were a collaborative effort among several hospitals, showcasing the exceptional medical expertise and commitment of the Armed Forces.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 00:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable display of coordination and expertise, a brain-dead patient became a beacon of hope for five individuals through a multi-organ donation mission that spanned the length and breadth of India.
The Indian Air Force played a pivotal role in this life-saving operation, with one kidney and a cornea being airlifted from Bengaluru to Delhi, ensuring the organs reached their destination promptly.
The transplants were executed by Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore, alongside teams from various hospitals, demonstrating the medical community's unwavering commitment and exceptional capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
