Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

In a remarkable display of coordination and expertise, a brain-dead patient became a beacon of hope for five individuals through a multi-organ donation mission that spanned the length and breadth of India.

The Indian Air Force played a pivotal role in this life-saving operation, with one kidney and a cornea being airlifted from Bengaluru to Delhi, ensuring the organs reached their destination promptly.

The transplants were executed by Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore, alongside teams from various hospitals, demonstrating the medical community's unwavering commitment and exceptional capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)