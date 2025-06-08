Left Menu

Robots: Revolutionizing Care for an Ageing Population

Robots could revolutionize care for ageing populations by helping maintain independence and providing companionship. Research indicates that socially assistive robots can support daily tasks, though concerns about design, affordability, and privacy need addressing. Successful adoption requires co-designing these technologies with older adults to meet diverse needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 08-06-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 10:29 IST
With the global population of adults over 60 expected to exceed 2 billion by 2050, the urgency to find innovative care solutions grows. Enter robots: the potential allies in sustaining independence for the elderly, providing not just practical assistance but also emotional connection.

Research conducted at Nottingham Trent University, in collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University and Loughborough University, reveals that robots can play a crucial role in aiding older adults with daily tasks. These robots, resembling humans or pets, remind individuals to move, take medication, or connect socially—enhancing not only physical but also mental well-being.

Challenges persist, however. Older adults express concerns about privacy, cost, and usability. For success, it's imperative to co-design these solutions with the elderly, tailoring robots to diverse needs while addressing the complexity of human-robot interaction. The integration of empathy and engineering will be key to ensuring these technologies help ageing populations thrive.

