Nepal's Landmark Achievement: First Local Sex Change Surgery Success

Nepal achieved a significant medical milestone with the successful completion of its first sex change surgery at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. This landmark event signifies a reduction in the costs and logistics for sex reassignment procedures, previously necessitating travel abroad, especially to Bangkok.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:23 IST
Nepal has reached a significant milestone in its medical field as the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital successfully performed the nation's first sex change surgery. The procedure was carried out by the hospital's plastic surgery department, headed by Professor Dr Jayan Man Shrestha, and marks a major progression in gender-affirming healthcare within the country.

A 25-year-old individual from Janakpur district, Madhesh province, successfully underwent sex reassignment surgery, transitioning from male to female, as announced by Dr Shrestha at a press conference. This development eliminates the need for Nepali citizens to travel abroad, such as to Bangkok, for similar surgeries, thus reducing both financial and logistical burdens.

The cost for such surgeries in Nepal is estimated between NRs. 150,000 and 200,000. Sunil Babu Panta, a prominent third-gender activist and former Member of Parliament, emphasized the necessity for clear policies regarding transgender identity, specifically in how transgender women are classified under the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

