Medical Ruckus: Goa's Health Minister Clashes with Senior Doctor in Public

In a developing controversy, Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has come under fire for publicly admonishing and suspending Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar, a senior doctor at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The reprimand came after allegations of patient mistreatment during a surprise visit by the minister. The incident, captured on video, sparked backlash from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and various political parties, including Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, who criticized the minister's perceived arrogance.

In response to the escalating situation, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant intervened, announcing a retraction of the suspension decision pending a fair inquiry. Sawant emphasized the importance of maintaining high professional standards and praised the dedicated service of medical professionals in Goa.

