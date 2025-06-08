Left Menu

Medical Ruckus: Goa's Health Minister Clashes with Senior Doctor in Public

Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane faced criticism after publicly reprimanding a senior doctor at Goa Medical College and Hospital, leading to his suspension. Following backlash from medical bodies and political parties, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant overruled the decision, supporting a fair inquiry instead.

Updated: 08-06-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a developing controversy, Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has come under fire for publicly admonishing and suspending Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar, a senior doctor at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The reprimand came after allegations of patient mistreatment during a surprise visit by the minister. The incident, captured on video, sparked backlash from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and various political parties, including Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, who criticized the minister's perceived arrogance.

In response to the escalating situation, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant intervened, announcing a retraction of the suspension decision pending a fair inquiry. Sawant emphasized the importance of maintaining high professional standards and praised the dedicated service of medical professionals in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

