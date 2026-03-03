Left Menu

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Celebrates Vibrant Holi with Enthusiastic Supporters

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated Holi in his hometown of Sankhalim, mingling with supporters and family members. He urged revelers to respect women during celebrations while enjoying the festive atmosphere without security. Gatherers warmly welcomed him at the Ravindra Bhavan Complex.

Updated: 03-03-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:17 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant embraced the festive spirit of Holi in his hometown, Sankhalim, on Tuesday, celebrating with supporters and family. The vibrant atmosphere was highlighted by Sawant mingling freely with the crowd.

After celebrating with his wife, Sulakshana, and family members, Sawant proceeded to the Ravindra Bhavan Complex. There, hundreds of revellers extended a hearty welcome, immersing him in traditional Holi colors.

Sawant addressed the gathering, wishing everyone well and emphasizing the importance of respecting women during the festivities. 'This is a festival of colours. I extend my gratitude and best wishes to you all,' he conveyed to the assembled crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

