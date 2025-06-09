Men’s Health Week Sparks Renewed Focus on Mental Wellbeing and Support

As Men’s Health Week draws attention nationwide, Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey has reiterated a powerful and compassionate message: seeking support for mental health is a sign of strength, not weakness. The observance offers a timely opportunity to encourage open discussions around emotional wellbeing—particularly among men, who continue to face unique challenges in accessing and accepting help.

Stigma Reduction Progress, But Work Remains

Over the past two decades, New Zealand has made measurable progress in breaking down stigma and discrimination associated with mental illness. Campaigns, education, and public conversations have opened doors that once remained firmly closed. However, as Minister Doocey notes, many barriers to mental health care persist—especially for men.

“Men are still disproportionately represented in suicide statistics,” Doocey emphasized. “We know they’re often less likely to reach out for help. That’s why we need to do more than just talk—we must ensure that services are available, visible, and accessible when and where people need them.”

Expanding Access Through Grassroots and Digital Services

The current Government is implementing a dual-track approach: empowering local organisations while scaling national digital and telehealth resources. This includes expanding funding for widely recognized initiatives such as:

Gumboot Friday , which offers free youth counselling and has reached thousands of young people in crisis.

Mates in Construction , a programme tackling suicide and stress within the male-dominated construction sector by bringing mental health conversations onto job sites.

Youthline and the Mental Health Foundation, both instrumental in providing culturally sensitive and age-appropriate support.

These programmes have received critical funding boosts through the Mental Health Innovation Fund, enabling them to extend their reach into underserved communities and adapt services to evolving needs.

Budget Commitment and Frontline Prioritisation

As part of Budget 2025, the Government has strengthened its commitment to mental health by increasing frontline service funding and focusing on early intervention. Recognising that long wait times or a lack of support can mean the difference between recovery and crisis, the budget aims to ensure a timely response when individuals seek help.

“This isn’t just about funding services—it’s about rebuilding trust in the system,” Doocey stated. “People need to know that if they take the brave step of reaching out, someone will be there.”

Leadership in Mental Health Policy

Matt Doocey holds the distinction of being New Zealand’s first dedicated Minister for Mental Health. Under his leadership, a broad programme of work has been initiated, including:

Recruitment and upskilling of mental health professionals to fill critical gaps in service coverage.

Development of new models of care that incorporate lived experience and community-led solutions.

Integration with primary healthcare, so mental health can be treated alongside physical health without stigma or delay.

These systemic efforts aim to foster an environment where mental health support is not a luxury or last resort—but a right and a resource available to all.

Men’s Health Week: A Catalyst for Conversation

This year’s Men’s Health Week brings urgency and visibility to a topic that too often remains in the shadows. It is not only a campaign—it is a call to action for families, friends, colleagues, and communities to check in, speak up, and support one another.

Doocey encourages New Zealanders to be proactive:

“Whether it’s Men’s Health Week or any other day, talk to your mates, your family, or a mental health practitioner. The first step is often the hardest, but it can save lives.”

As the Government works to reinforce systems and reduce barriers, individuals are urged to take small but meaningful actions—asking a question, making a call, sharing a struggle—that can collectively transform the country’s mental health landscape.