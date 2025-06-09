Goa Health Minister's Apology Amid Medical Protest

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane issued a public apology after his behavior led to protests at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The controversy began when Rane publicly suspended a doctor during a visit, sparking outrage from the medical community and demands from the opposition for Rane's resignation.

Both the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) condemned Rane's actions, with GARD threatening a strike. The minister apologized on social media, acknowledging his mistake and emphasizing that his intent was never to disrespect medical professionals.

The protest against Rane's actions saw participation from various medical professionals, including members of the IMA, as well as associates from GMCH. They demanded an end to what they called 'VIP culture' and further protections for healthcare workers from political interference. The opposition Congress party supported the doctors, with calls for Rane's ouster intensifying.