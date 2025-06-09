Left Menu

Goa Health Minister's Apology Amid Medical Protest

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane apologised after ordering a doctor's suspension at Goa Medical College, causing disruption. The incident incited protests from doctors and backlash from medical associations, demanding dignity and justice. The opposition called for Rane's removal, criticizing his misuse of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:47 IST
Goa Health Minister's Apology Amid Medical Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane issued a public apology after his behavior led to protests at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The controversy began when Rane publicly suspended a doctor during a visit, sparking outrage from the medical community and demands from the opposition for Rane's resignation.

Both the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) condemned Rane's actions, with GARD threatening a strike. The minister apologized on social media, acknowledging his mistake and emphasizing that his intent was never to disrespect medical professionals.

The protest against Rane's actions saw participation from various medical professionals, including members of the IMA, as well as associates from GMCH. They demanded an end to what they called 'VIP culture' and further protections for healthcare workers from political interference. The opposition Congress party supported the doctors, with calls for Rane's ouster intensifying.

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025