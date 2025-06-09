Bulgaria's Elder Abuse Scandal: Nursing Home Nightmares Uncovered

Authorities in Bulgaria have apprehended six individuals in connection with the alleged abuse of elderly and mentally vulnerable residents in a private nursing home in the village of Yagoda.

The shocking allegations include physical violence and drugging of the patients, prompting a police raid that revealed appalling conditions within the facility.

These serious accusations underscore the growing crisis in Bulgaria, where elder care providers struggle to maintain standards amidst escalating costs, often at the expense of those most vulnerable.

