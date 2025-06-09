Bulgaria's Elder Abuse Scandal: Nursing Home Nightmares Uncovered
Six people have been arrested in Bulgaria for abusing residents in a private nursing home. Reports emerged of physical violence, drugging, and poor living conditions. The investigation revealed patients were unlawfully imprisoned and neglected. This incident highlights the larger issue of inadequate elderly care in Bulgaria due to rising costs.
Authorities in Bulgaria have apprehended six individuals in connection with the alleged abuse of elderly and mentally vulnerable residents in a private nursing home in the village of Yagoda.
The shocking allegations include physical violence and drugging of the patients, prompting a police raid that revealed appalling conditions within the facility.
These serious accusations underscore the growing crisis in Bulgaria, where elder care providers struggle to maintain standards amidst escalating costs, often at the expense of those most vulnerable.
