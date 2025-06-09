Left Menu

Rare Earths Rendezvous: U.S. and China Seek Truce

U.S. and Chinese officials are engaging in crucial talks in London to resolve a trade dispute centered on rare earths, with potential consequences for global supply chains and economic growth. High-level representatives aim to reaffirm commitments, amid tensions and broader geopolitical dynamics impacting international trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:25 IST
Rare Earths Rendezvous: U.S. and China Seek Truce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Top U.S. and Chinese officials gathered in London on Monday to address the deepening trade conflict centered on rare earths, a critical component for many industries. The meeting aims to restore confidence following a preliminary agreement reached last month in Geneva, amid ongoing allegations from the U.S. regarding China's trade commitments.

U.S. economic adviser Kevin Hassett emphasized the importance of securing China's cooperation on rare earth exports, following a direct call between Presidents Trump and Xi. The discussions are seen as pivotal for both economies, which are experiencing strain from trade tensions and tariffs.

The talks are occurring in a context of broader geopolitical pressures, with notable figures such as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Vice Premier He Lifeng attending. As the global economy watches closely, the outcome of these negotiations could have far-reaching implications for international trade and economic stability.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025