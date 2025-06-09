Rare Earths Rendezvous: U.S. and China Seek Truce

Top U.S. and Chinese officials gathered in London on Monday to address the deepening trade conflict centered on rare earths, a critical component for many industries. The meeting aims to restore confidence following a preliminary agreement reached last month in Geneva, amid ongoing allegations from the U.S. regarding China's trade commitments.

U.S. economic adviser Kevin Hassett emphasized the importance of securing China's cooperation on rare earth exports, following a direct call between Presidents Trump and Xi. The discussions are seen as pivotal for both economies, which are experiencing strain from trade tensions and tariffs.

The talks are occurring in a context of broader geopolitical pressures, with notable figures such as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Vice Premier He Lifeng attending. As the global economy watches closely, the outcome of these negotiations could have far-reaching implications for international trade and economic stability.