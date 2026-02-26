Left Menu

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO Set to Rev Up the Market

Sedemac Mechatronics is launching a Rs 1,087 crore IPO from March 4-6, solely as an Offer For Sale by existing shareholders. This Pune-based auto parts manufacturer's shares are priced between Rs 1,287-1,352 and it supplies control units to major OEMs across India, the US, and Europe.

Sedemac Mechatronics, a Pune-based auto parts manufacturer, is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 1,087 crore, scheduled from March 4 to 6. The IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale, with shares priced between Rs 1,287 to Rs 1,352 each, valuating the company at nearly Rs 6,000 crore.

This offers existing shareholders, including prominent investors like A91 Emerging Fund II LLP and HDFC Life Insurance Company, an opportunity to liquidate. However, Sedemac will not receive any direct proceeds from this IPO as the shares are being sold off by promoters and investors.

Specializing in control units for OEMs in India, the US, and Europe, Sedemac reported a notable revenue of Rs 217.35 crore and a PAT of Rs 17.07 crore as on June 30, 2025. Esteemed clients such as TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto highlight its industry standing. The company plans to make its market debut on March 11.

