Kennedy's Vaccine Panel Overhaul Sparks Outcry

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. controversially removed all members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices. The decision has drawn criticism from major physicians' groups, raising concerns over impartiality and public health integrity. Kennedy plans to replace them with his appointees amid a backdrop of anti-vaccine activism.

  • United States

In a sweeping move, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices. This decision has prompted backlash from prominent medical organizations who fear this could undermine the nation's public health landscape.

Kennedy, who had been a vocal anti-vaccine advocate before assuming his current position, has not disclosed replacements but intends to appoint new members within two weeks. The Biden administration previously appointed the committee members, setting the stage for Kennedy's dramatic overhaul.

Critics, including the American Medical Association and the American Public Health Association, have sharply criticized the move as destabilizing and politically motivated. Concerns persist that this could erode public trust in vaccine recommendations and exacerbate vaccine-preventable diseases.

