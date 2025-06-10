Vaccine Panel Overhaul: Kennedy's Controversial Reshuffle

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known vaccine skeptic, has dismissed all 17 members of a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel of vaccine experts. The decision has sparked protests among vaccine scientists and concerns about undermining public confidence in health agencies.

Kennedy aims to restore public trust, claiming the move is about transparency rather than advancing any particular vaccine agenda. However, critics argue that reshuffling the vaccine panel is politically motivated and could erode the panel's non-partisan expertise and objectivity.

The reshuffle occurs as officials question the new panel's readiness and the potential impact on the CDC's vaccine recommendations. While Kennedy's department states the changes are necessary, the move has drawn condemnation from both Democrats and Republicans, worried about the influence of anti-vaccine sentiment on public health policy.