Left Menu

Vaccine Panel Overhaul: Kennedy's Controversial Reshuffle

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has removed all members of a CDC vaccine panel, sparking criticism. As a long-time vaccine skeptic, Kennedy aims to increase public trust but faces backlash from experts concerned over politicization. The changes have raised doubts about the integrity of health agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 06:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 06:12 IST
Vaccine Panel Overhaul: Kennedy's Controversial Reshuffle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known vaccine skeptic, has dismissed all 17 members of a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel of vaccine experts. The decision has sparked protests among vaccine scientists and concerns about undermining public confidence in health agencies.

Kennedy aims to restore public trust, claiming the move is about transparency rather than advancing any particular vaccine agenda. However, critics argue that reshuffling the vaccine panel is politically motivated and could erode the panel's non-partisan expertise and objectivity.

The reshuffle occurs as officials question the new panel's readiness and the potential impact on the CDC's vaccine recommendations. While Kennedy's department states the changes are necessary, the move has drawn condemnation from both Democrats and Republicans, worried about the influence of anti-vaccine sentiment on public health policy.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025