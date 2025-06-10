Aayush Wellness Expands into Southeast Asia with Singapore Launch

Aayush Wellness Ltd is making strides into the Southeast Asian market by setting up a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore. The move reflects the company's strategic effort to expand its global footprint, supported by an initial capital investment of SGD 10,000.

The newly established subsidiary in Singapore signifies a pivotal moment in Aayush Wellness's growth strategy. It aims to serve as a launchpad for introducing the company's nutraceutical and healthcare products to Southeast Asian markets that are witnessing rapid expansion.

Managing Director Naveena Kumar highlighted the strategic advantages of this expansion, citing Singapore's dynamic wellness market and regulatory efficiency. A forecasted citation indicated that the Southeast Asian nutraceutical market is expected to grow to USD 15.1 billion by 2028.