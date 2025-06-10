Army Troops Embrace Yoga for Enhanced Well-Being and Discipline

In a notable initiative to enhance the well-being and discipline of its troops, the Army organized a special yoga session in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday. A total of 123 personnel participated in the session, demonstrating the military's commitment to holistic health practices.

The camp, held at Tain and Mangal Devi, was led by skilled Army personnel specifically trained in yoga techniques. The session emphasized the importance of physical fitness, mental well-being, and discipline, which are essential traits for effective military readiness.

The engaging session concluded with many participants expressing interest in incorporating yoga into their daily routines. A spokesperson highlighted the session's focus on benefits such as enhanced focus, stress reduction, and overall improvement in well-being, underscoring yoga's role in promoting positive values and dedication among the troops.

