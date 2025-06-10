Karnataka Reports New COVID Deaths Amid Plummeting Positivity Rate

Karnataka's struggle with COVID-19 continues as the state registered two additional deaths, taking the total death toll to 11 on Monday, as reported by the health department. On the same day, 67 new infections were confirmed.

A woman aged 51 from Belagavi succumbed to acute cardiorespiratory arrest on June 8, and a 79-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada passed away from COVID pneumonia on June 9. Both had received COVID vaccinations.

June 9 saw the positivity rate spike to a concerning 40.7%. However, a significant reduction was observed the next day with rates plummeting to 11.73%. Tuesday's testing efforts included 531 RTPCR tests and 40 RAT tests, totaling 571.

(With inputs from agencies.)