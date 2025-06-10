Karnataka Reports New COVID Deaths Amid Plummeting Positivity Rate
Karnataka recorded two more COVID-related deaths, bringing the total to 11. A woman from Belagavi and a man from Dakshina Kannada succumbed to complications. Despite a spike in positivity rate to 40.7% on June 9, it dropped to 11.73% the following day, with 571 tests conducted.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's struggle with COVID-19 continues as the state registered two additional deaths, taking the total death toll to 11 on Monday, as reported by the health department. On the same day, 67 new infections were confirmed.
A woman aged 51 from Belagavi succumbed to acute cardiorespiratory arrest on June 8, and a 79-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada passed away from COVID pneumonia on June 9. Both had received COVID vaccinations.
June 9 saw the positivity rate spike to a concerning 40.7%. However, a significant reduction was observed the next day with rates plummeting to 11.73%. Tuesday's testing efforts included 531 RTPCR tests and 40 RAT tests, totaling 571.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Polio Vaccination Campaign in Afghanistan
CDC Shifts COVID-19 Vaccination Recommendations for Pregnant Women and Children
CDC Upends RFK Jr.'s Claims on Child COVID-19 Vaccination
WHO Endorses First-Ever RSV Vaccination Guidance to Protect Infants
Shelar chairs COVID review meet; suggests masks, re-vaccination for high-risk individuals